11/7: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

We tied a record high Saturday, and may set 3 more before we reach the midweek. Highs in the mid-70s are expected through Tuesday, with clouds gradually returning as our next system approaches. Rain arrives late Tuesday/early Wednesday -- our only chance in the next week of weather -- with Veterans Day seeing tumbling temperatures through the afternoon. Much more seasonal conditions return to close out the week, with highs in the mid-50s.

