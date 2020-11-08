Advertisement

11/7: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Mid-70s expected through Tuesday; sharp drop on Veterans Day
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
We tied a record high Saturday, and may set 3 more before we reach the midweek. Highs in the mid-70s are expected through Tuesday, with clouds gradually returning as our next system approaches. Rain arrives late Tuesday/early Wednesday -- our only chance in the next week of weather -- with Veterans Day seeing tumbling temperatures through the afternoon. Much more seasonal conditions return to close out the week, with highs in the mid-50s.

