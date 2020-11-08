11/8: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Advertisement

Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast

2 record highs down, 2 to go this week
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our November warm streak continues to set daily records, with Monday expected to see highs in the mid-70s -- and again for Tuesday, though a breeze will kick up with a few more clouds in the forecast. Rain arrives with a cold front late Tuesday/early Wednesday, with temperatures dropping through Veterans Day. More sunshine will return for the second half of the week, though it’ll feel much more like fall with highs in the low to mid-50s.

