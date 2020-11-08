11/8: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Our November warm streak continues to set daily records, with Monday expected to see highs in the mid-70s -- and again for Tuesday, though a breeze will kick up with a few more clouds in the forecast. Rain arrives with a cold front late Tuesday/early Wednesday, with temperatures dropping through Veterans Day. More sunshine will return for the second half of the week, though it’ll feel much more like fall with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.