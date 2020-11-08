Toledo reacts to Biden presidency

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After days of watching votes come in local supporters of Joe Biden say they are relieved and ready to start a new chapter.

Outside of the Lucas County Democratic Headquarters, Biden fans spent the afternoon dancing, waving flags, and taking part in a socially distant vehicle parade Saturday.

“It’s a moment where we can just take a breath, we can exhale," said Biden event attendee Ruth Leonard. “We have been holding our breaths collectively for the past four years and for the past year we’ve been holding our breaths behind masks.”

“Its good to just take out a few moments to just exhale, smile, and just be happy, and be proud of this country for doing something right," said Biden event attendee Julian Mack. "Lately there’s been a lot of difficulties, a lot of protests, there’s been a lot of negativity. We’re going to enjoy some positivity today excel for a moment, and just be proud to be Americans.”

Word of Biden’s projected win traveling fast across the University of Toledo’s campus, with students and alumni reacting.

“We’ve only had three or four incumbent presidents not reelected, and it’s kind of a different world," said UT alumni Brad Wilson.

“I am going to be able to say yeah I lived through this," said UT senior Stephanie Smith. "I was able to see through 2016 to 2020, everything that’s happened from beginning to start.”

Local republicans weighing in on the news, with the Lucas County Republican Party turning to Facebook sharing a statement from President Donald Trump with the caption, “The media doesn’t get to call an election.”

Lucas County’s Democratic Party is also speaking out.

“Here’s what it is, it’s our time to reach out to our neighbors, our friends, and even our family that might not have agreed with us, and we’ve all had that," said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken. "Let’s get back on track. Nobody likes division or hate, and I think that page is turning now.”

Gerken says he is hoping to see both parties unite and support one another in the months ahead.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.