Victim’s family hosting fundraiser after Parqwood Apartments shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After three people were shot and killed in Toledo’s Old West End on Thursday night, the families of the victims are beginning to heal and come together in grief.

Toledo Police responded to a call for a hit-and-run accident in the area just after 5 PM on Thursday and were soon called to a shooting nearby. When they arrived, they found four people suffering gunshot wounds. Three of them, including 39-year-old Gary Witcher, 41-year-old Deanna Himon, and 29-year-old Tyrone Ursey Jr., were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deanna Himon’s family created an online fundraiser, asking for support in this difficult time.

The GoFundMe posting reads:

With a heavy heart, I’m humbly asking for your support for Deanna Natasha Himon’s final arrangements and contributions for the future care of her children. She was a beautiful soul who left us too soon. On November 5th, 2020, Deanna was tragically taken away from us due to senseless violence. She was a hardworking, single mother of five children; four being under the age 15. The five children she leaves behind are also left without their father who tragically passed in 2016. Deanna was the epitome of strength, graciousness, and empathy. Everyone was welcomed with open arms when it came to Deanna. A true "Mama Bear", Deanna loved her kids and grandkids more than life itself. She did everything she could to make sure they had a great life. Family was everything to Deanna. Always the life of the party and willing to help anyone without hesitation. This GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family with all of the unexpected costs we will incur as we prepare to celebrate her life. Thank you for your kindness and generosity in helping us lay a true angel to rest.

The family is also making homemade dinners Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. for those who would like to purchase a meal to help the family.

The meals include Three Meat Spaghetti Bake or Lasagna, Fish Ocean Perch or Catfish, Salad, and garlic cheese sticks.

Anyone interested can contact Tammie Sanders at 567-315-0716.

