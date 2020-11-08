Victim’s family hosting fundraiser after Parqwood Apartments shooting
An online fundraiser was created for Deanna Himon’s family to help them through their unexpected loss.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After three people were shot and killed in Toledo’s Old West End on Thursday night, the families of the victims are beginning to heal and come together in grief.
Toledo Police responded to a call for a hit-and-run accident in the area just after 5 PM on Thursday and were soon called to a shooting nearby. When they arrived, they found four people suffering gunshot wounds. Three of them, including 39-year-old Gary Witcher, 41-year-old Deanna Himon, and 29-year-old Tyrone Ursey Jr., were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deanna Himon’s family created an online fundraiser, asking for support in this difficult time.
The GoFundMe posting reads:
The family is also making homemade dinners Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. for those who would like to purchase a meal to help the family.
The meals include Three Meat Spaghetti Bake or Lasagna, Fish Ocean Perch or Catfish, Salad, and garlic cheese sticks.
Anyone interested can contact Tammie Sanders at 567-315-0716.
