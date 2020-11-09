Authorities investigating break-ins at Lenawee Co. business

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Michigan are investigating two break-ins at a Tecumseh business by the same suspect within two months.

The Michigan State Police responded to Briskey Brothers Construction on N. Adrian Hwy. on August 23 after a neighbor found the door to the office had been forced open. On surveillance video, police saw a single white male enter the office and begin opening desk drawers. He also attempted to open a safe but couldn’t open it. He then left the office, stealing a company truck, which was later found in Adrian.

Almost exactly two months later, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Briskey Brothers when an employee returned from his shift to find his personal vehicle missing. The employee also saw a window to the business was broken and the door was open.

This time, the suspect stole the safe from the office and loaded it into the bed of the employee’s personal pickup truck, according to surveillance video. A few hours later, the safe was found in an unlocked storage unit and the stolen truck was found in Adrian.

The suspect in both incidents is described as a white male, under 6-feet tall with a medium build, wearing dark clothing, a hood, and a mask covering everything except his eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lenawee at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477 or online at this link.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.