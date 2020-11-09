Fellow union workers show support for Coca-Cola strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sound of solidarity surrounded union workers striking outside Toledo’s Coca-Cola bottling plant on Sunday afternoon, as the Teamsters Local 20 union members were met with support from their brothers and sisters from UAW Local 12 and UAW Local 14.

Fellow union workers organized a convoy down West Sylvania Avenue and around Catawba Street outside the plant, honking horns and standing alongside the picket line.

Phil Reiter, a member of UAW Local 12 who helped to plan the event says, “No matter what union it is we believe in a philosophy of solidarity when one of our union brothers and sisters benefits and wages are being attacked it affects all the middle class working people.”

The union president Teamsters Local 20, Mark Schmiehausen, was also there representing workers, telling 13abc “Coca-Cola did nothing for these folks. They’re bitter about it they did minimal cleaning to follow CDC rules and the governor’s guidelines and we’re not going to stand for it.”

The company’s independent bottler, Coca-Cola Consolidated, issued a statement last week; that reads:

“We are disappointed with the Union’s decision to take our teammates out on a strike. We do not believe this action is in the best interest of our teammates. We greatly value the contributions of our Toledo teammates and had put forth a very fair and equitable offer during our contract discussions. We have a plan in place to prevent interruptions to our business operations so we can continue to serve our customers and consumers in the best way possible.”

Schmiehausen tells 13abc union officials are hoping to meet with the company sometime this week to see if they can reach a deal on a new contract.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.