Highway Patrol searching for commercial vehicle from fatal hit-skip crash

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio man is dead after a hit-skip crash with a semi-truck Sunday evening on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County.

Michael Sweeny, 66, of Elyria, was eastbound on the turnpike when he drove into the rear of an unknown commercial vehicle. Both vehicles moved off to the right side of the road, but the truck left the scene.

Sweeny died in the accident and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Sandusky Township Fire Department.

The commercial vehicle involved should have damage to the rear of the trailer unit. The trailer is possibly white, but witnesses near the scene were not certain. Ohio Stae Highway Patrol troopers have collected suspected debris and parts from the vehicle for analysis.

Anyone with information on the commercial vehicle should contact the Milan Post of the OSHP at 419-499-4808.

