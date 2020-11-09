Advertisement

Illinois man arrested in Wood County after officers discover $60,000 of suspected fentanyl

An Illinois man is facing multiple felony charges after OSHP troopers discovered four pounds of suspected fentanyl in his vehicle.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Illinois man is facing charges of drug possession and trafficking after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers discovered an estimated $60,000 worth of what they suspect is fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Guillermo Moreno, 39, of Chicago, was arrested on November 3 after he was pulled over for following too close on the Ohio Turnpike. During the stop, troopers requested and received a warrant to search the vehicle, where they discovered a hidden compartment holding the suspected drugs. Moreno was arrested and taken to the Wood County Justice Center where he was charged with possession and trafficking in fentanyl, both first-degree felonies, and operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment, a fourth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 23 and a half years in prison and up to a $45,000 fine.

