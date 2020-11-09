Illinois man arrested in Wood County after officers discover $60,000 of suspected fentanyl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Illinois man is facing charges of drug possession and trafficking after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers discovered an estimated $60,000 worth of what they suspect is fentanyl during a traffic stop.

Guillermo Moreno, 39, of Chicago, was arrested on November 3 after he was pulled over for following too close on the Ohio Turnpike. During the stop, troopers requested and received a warrant to search the vehicle, where they discovered a hidden compartment holding the suspected drugs. Moreno was arrested and taken to the Wood County Justice Center where he was charged with possession and trafficking in fentanyl, both first-degree felonies, and operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment, a fourth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 23 and a half years in prison and up to a $45,000 fine.

