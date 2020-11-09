Local Army vet, service dog share their story with national TV audience

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Army veteran and his service dog will share their story with a national television audience this week as the duo appears on the Rachael Ray Show this Veterans Day.

We first introduced you to Louie Belluomini and Star a few years ago. Star not only lives with Louie and his family, she also goes to work with him. Louie is a full-time paramedic at the Amazon facility in Rossford. He is also a part-time paramedic for Putnam County EMS and Star rides in the ambulance with him. Louie says Star was the first service dog in the United States to work with her handler in an ambulance.

Louie served in the Army for nine years with tours of duty in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Once he got home, he battled PTSD, a hip injury, and a Traumatic Brain Injury. He took medicine and went to therapy, but he says Star changed everything.

“She actually wakes me up from nightmares and sleepwalking," says Louie. "Nights were certainly my hardest time, she’s rescued me from all that. She’s really been the answer to all my issues. She has been the best medicine, and I want other veterans to know about the powerful work of service dogs and the work of the organization that trained her. She came from an organization called K9s for Warriors. She is a wonderful, smart, kind and funny dog. She’s a five-year-old Golden Retriever, and I am so grateful for what she has done for me and my family.”

Louie and Star will be on Rachael Ray Wednesday morning at 10 right here on 13abc.

If you’d like to learn more about K9s for Warriors, get connected to www.k9sforwarriors.org. You can also learn more about Louie and Star’s incredible bond at www.captainlouieandstar.com.

