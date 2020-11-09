Motorcyclist eludes police in Friday night chase

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcyclist escaped from Findlay Police, but authorities found his identity and impounded the motorcycle while still searching for the suspect.

Late Friday night, a motorcycle almost wrecked and did a burnout while leaving the Old Stoney Ledge bar in front of a Findlay officer, who tried to stop the rider, who was later identified as William K. Jeakle.

Jeakle took off at a high rate of speed, leading officers down multiple streets before the pursuit was terminated after officers lost sight of the motorcycle near W. Melrose Ave. and Anna St. According to Findlay Police, the motorcycle reached speeds estimated to be more than 100 mph.

Police investigated, and several people at the bar identified. The motorcycle in question was located at Jeakle’s residence and taken to the impound lot. Jeakle was not located.

Charges are pending.

