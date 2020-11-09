Advertisement

Motorcyclist eludes police in Friday night chase

Findlay Police
Findlay Police(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcyclist escaped from Findlay Police, but authorities found his identity and impounded the motorcycle while still searching for the suspect.

Late Friday night, a motorcycle almost wrecked and did a burnout while leaving the Old Stoney Ledge bar in front of a Findlay officer, who tried to stop the rider, who was later identified as William K. Jeakle.

Jeakle took off at a high rate of speed, leading officers down multiple streets before the pursuit was terminated after officers lost sight of the motorcycle near W. Melrose Ave. and Anna St. According to Findlay Police, the motorcycle reached speeds estimated to be more than 100 mph.

Police investigated, and several people at the bar identified. The motorcycle in question was located at Jeakle’s residence and taken to the impound lot. Jeakle was not located.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a missing child in Oregon.
Child found safe in Oregon
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Toledo reacts to Biden presidency
The family has created a fundraiser to help with funeral services.
Victim’s family hosting fundraiser after Parqwood Apartments shooting
Driver Causes Crash, Leaves Scene

Latest News

Four Ohio bars and restaurants were cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents.
Two northwest Ohio estbalishments cited by OIU agents
Teamsters Local 20 is striking for fair wages and out-of-pocket healthcare costs for Coca-Cola...
Fellow union workers show support for Coca-Cola strike
Police are searching for a missing child in Oregon.
Child found safe in Oregon
The family has created a fundraiser to help with funeral services.
Victim’s family hosting fundraiser after Parqwood Apartments shooting