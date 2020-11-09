Advertisement

November 9th Weather Forecast

Record Breaking November Heat!
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny with record breaking warmth today. Highs will be around 80-degrees matching the warmest November temperature on record and breaking the daily record high. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 60. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle to upper 70s which would break a record high for the 4th day in a row. A cold front will bring showers on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be steady in the 50s through the day. Sunshine returns late week with highs in the low 50s.

