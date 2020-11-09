Advertisement

Oregon City Schools taking a step back amid COVID-19 spikes

Some schools will return to a hybrid option next week.
Clay High School
Clay High School(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With mounting cases of the novel coronavirus here in Northwest Ohio, some school districts are planning to step backward in their learning plans. On Monday, Toledo Public Schools announced they would return to a fully remote schedule just weeks after students switched to hybrid learning. Now, Oregon City Schools will also be taking a step back due to the rise in cases.

According to a letter sent to parents, on Monday, Fassett and Clay students will be returning to a hybrid option for the remainder of the first semester beginning on November 16. Meanwhile, students at Coy, Jerusalem, Starr, and Eisenhower will switch to a four day per week schedule with no in-person classes on Wednesdays, also beginning on November 16.

The announcement from the district also informed parents that there was a possibility of stepping back even further should cases continue to rise. Those changes could involve a hybrid learning schedule for all students or the possibility of fully remote learning depending on the circumstance.

“Even with our best efforts and all the support put in place, the current situation calls for a change," said superintendent Hal Gregory in the letter. "We do not have a high percentage of positive cases in our schools, but we do have a large number of cases in our community and the numbers are on the rise. We are a reflection of our community. We are using a measured approach to reduce the number of days students are in school as we did when we reopened.”

