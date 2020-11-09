Child found safe in Oregon

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - UPDATE: The child has been found and is safe.

A search is underway for a missing child in Oregon. Oregon Police say officers are looking for 7-year-old in and around Pearson Metropark.

According to police, the child got into an argument with his parents and ran off. The child is barefoot. The call to police for a missing child came in around 7:00 Sunday night.

Officers are using dogs and thermal imaging cameras as they search for the boy.

Police have not released the child’s name or a better description of the child.

This is a developing story. 13abc will bring you updates as they become available.

