Advertisement

Child found safe in Oregon

Police are searching for a missing child in Oregon.
Police are searching for a missing child in Oregon.(KAIT-TV)
By Christina Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - UPDATE: The child has been found and is safe.

A search is underway for a missing child in Oregon. Oregon Police say officers are looking for 7-year-old in and around Pearson Metropark.

According to police, the child got into an argument with his parents and ran off. The child is barefoot. The call to police for a missing child came in around 7:00 Sunday night.

Officers are using dogs and thermal imaging cameras as they search for the boy.

Police have not released the child’s name or a better description of the child.

This is a developing story. 13abc will bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Trump campaign releases reaction to apparent Biden victory
A night of violence leaves a community on edge
Driver Causes Crash, Leaves Scene
Deadly rollover crash in Wood County
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’

Latest News

Victim’s family hosting fundraiser after Parqwood Apartments shooting
Nov. 8, 2020: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Toledo reacts to Biden presidency
Driver Causes Crash, Leaves Scene