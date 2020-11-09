Police searching for man wanted on kidnapping charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man wanted on kidnapping charges remains at large Monday.

Trevon Richardson, 27, has warrants out for his arrest on kidnapping and robbery charges from a Sunday afternoon incident.

The victim told Toledo Police that Richardson, her ex-boyfriend, allegedly assaulted her and fled the scene in her black 2011 Ford F-150 with her three children in the backseat. Richardson is not the father of any of the children involved.

After police were called, Richardson dropped off the unharmed children at a residence on Weber St.

Richardson has not been located.

