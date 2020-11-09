Advertisement

Police searching for man wanted on kidnapping charges

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man wanted on kidnapping charges remains at large Monday.

Trevon Richardson, 27, has warrants out for his arrest on kidnapping and robbery charges from a Sunday afternoon incident.

The victim told Toledo Police that Richardson, her ex-boyfriend, allegedly assaulted her and fled the scene in her black 2011 Ford F-150 with her three children in the backseat. Richardson is not the father of any of the children involved.

After police were called, Richardson dropped off the unharmed children at a residence on Weber St.

Richardson has not been located.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a missing child in Oregon.
Child found safe in Oregon
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Toledo reacts to Biden presidency
The family has created a fundraiser to help with funeral services.
Victim’s family hosting fundraiser after Parqwood Apartments shooting
Driver Causes Crash, Leaves Scene

Latest News

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Warrant issued for Toledo man wanted in Saturday shooting
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Two sent to the hospital after motorcycle crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
Highway Patrol searching for commercial vehicle from fatal hit-skip crash
Findlay Police
Motorcyclist eludes police in Friday night chase