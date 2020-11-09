Advertisement

Rising coronavirus cases forces TPS to full-remote learning

Toledo Public Schools announces all students will return to remote learning Monday, Nov. 16.
By Jeremy Schneider and McKenzie Kuehnlein
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is going back to a full-remote learning model on Monday, November 16, due to rising levels of coronavirus in the county, the school district announced Monday afternoon.

The school district had implemented a hybrid schedule in October, and students in grades K-5 had already returned to the classroom. A few weeks after announcing plans and dates for students to return to a hybrid schedule, TPS announced students in grades 6-12 wouldn’t return until the beginning of the second semester on January 5.

The move to remote learning is effective through the end of the calendar year as officials continue to monitor the situation. After the holiday break, TPS officials will decide whether to bring students back for the start of the second semester.

According to TPS administration, the decision to return to full remote is based upon community spread and not an outbreak in the district. They said only one case in the district has been confirmed as transmitted within the school system.

The school district will continue to provide technical support and WiFi to students who need it.

The move does not affect athletic events, which will continue with proper safety precautions in place.

Lucas County is currently listed as a Level Red county.

