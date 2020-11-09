Advertisement

Spike in COVID-19 cases puts local hospitals on edge

Local hospital systems are deeply concerned over the capacity for hospitals to keep up with the increase in COVID-19 cases.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over the last several weeks, local health departments have seen a sharp rise in the COVID-19 positivity rate. Now, local hospital systems are deeply concerned over the capacity for hospitals to keep up with the increase in cases.

According to health officials, over the summer months, we had a significant decline in the number of coronavirus cases, leading to a positivity rate (the percentage of those being tested who are diagnosed with the virus) was at 3%. That rate has been quickly increasing to a point where the Lucas County community now stands at 9% positivity, which means about one out of every 10 people getting tested for COVID-19 receives a positive result.

“In that time frame, we’ve had triple the number of patients admitted to our local hospitals in the area," says ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminski, MD, referring to the last six weeks. "This is occurring coming up in the fall and now winter seasons when we have traditionally high volumes within our hospitals. So many of our hospitals are reaching stress points to where the number of patients that are hospitalized is starting to reach capacity. We’re worried about the trajectory of COVID because if that continues and we have continued doubling over weeks of the amount of hospitalized COVID patients, those will be significantly stressful events for our hospitals.”

