Two northwest Ohio estbalishments cited by OIU agents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Investigative Unit agents issued citations to four restaurants and bars last weekend, including two in northwest Ohio.

Dale’s Bar and Grill in Maumee was cited for improper conduct. Agents observed customers at the bar without social distancing, and the bar had no attempt to promote social distancing, such as partitions. Agents also saw multiple employees not wearing masks.

Dale’s had previously been served with a warning for similar violations. On October 27, the bar made a lengthy Facebook post, saying in part, “We at Dale’s will continue to exercise our constitutional rights while conducting our business as we see fit, within state laws.”

Wow! Liz and I and the entire staff of Dale's Bar and Grill deeply appreciate the outpouring of support from so many in... Posted by Dale's Bar & Grill on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The Lagoon Saloon in Port Clinton received citations for after-hours sale; staff member in an intoxicated condition; and illegal possession of intoxicating liquor not obtained from an authorized source.

Agents had previously cited the Lagoon Slaoon on Sept. 26 for after-hours consumption and improper conduct.

