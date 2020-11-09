Advertisement

Two sent to the hospital after motorcycle crash

A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people remain in the hospital after a motorcycle and car crashed head-on Sunday afternoon on Sylvania Ave.

The driver of the motorcycle, Kenneth Noonan, 59, is listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital. His passenger, Shelly Shaw, 52, is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the car, John Hallett, 44, was treated at the scene and released.

The crash occurred at Sylvania and Buell around 3:25 p.m. when Hallett allegedly made a left turn in the path of the motorcycle.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a missing child in Oregon.
Child found safe in Oregon
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Toledo reacts to Biden presidency
The family has created a fundraiser to help with funeral services.
Victim’s family hosting fundraiser after Parqwood Apartments shooting
Driver Causes Crash, Leaves Scene

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
Highway Patrol searching for commercial vehicle from fatal hit-skip crash
Findlay Police
Motorcyclist eludes police in Friday night chase
Four Ohio bars and restaurants were cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents.
Two northwest Ohio estbalishments cited by OIU agents
Teamsters Local 20 is striking for fair wages and out-of-pocket healthcare costs for Coca-Cola...
Fellow union workers show support for Coca-Cola strike