Two sent to the hospital after motorcycle crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people remain in the hospital after a motorcycle and car crashed head-on Sunday afternoon on Sylvania Ave.

The driver of the motorcycle, Kenneth Noonan, 59, is listed in critical but stable condition at the hospital. His passenger, Shelly Shaw, 52, is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the car, John Hallett, 44, was treated at the scene and released.

The crash occurred at Sylvania and Buell around 3:25 p.m. when Hallett allegedly made a left turn in the path of the motorcycle.

No charges have been filed in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.