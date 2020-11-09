Advertisement

Warrant issued for Toledo man wanted in Saturday shooting

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have issued a warrant for a man wanted for shooting another man with a shotgun during an argument Saturday afternoon.

Dmontrae Curtis, 19, is wanted by police in connection with the incident that happened in the 3000 block of Gorney around 12:15 p.m.

According to police, Curtis shot Ronald Jones, 24, during a fight among several people. Jones was still in critical condition at an area hospital on Monday morning.

