Advertisement

Whiteford announces remote learning for all students

Students in the Whiteford district are returning to a full remote learning experience.
Students in the Whiteford district are returning to a full remote learning experience.(KWCH)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. (WTVG) - Another school district in southeast Michigan has decided to transition to an all-remote learning platform due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Whiteford Agricultural School District sent a letter to families on Saturday, informing them the district will go full remote beginning Monday. Learning from home will begin Wednesday.

The plan is to reopen to in-person learning after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

According to the letter, contact tracing has led to the quarantining of 104 students and 12 staff members.

The district said it is planning on continuing with extracurricular activities, such as marching band and athletics for as long as it’s possible.

Monroe Public Schools recently announced a temporary move to all-remote learning, and on Friday night announced a temporary suspension of all winter athletic activities.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a missing child in Oregon.
Child found safe in Oregon
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wave to the crowd Saturday,...
Toledo reacts to Biden presidency
The family has created a fundraiser to help with funeral services.
Victim’s family hosting fundraiser after Parqwood Apartments shooting
Driver Causes Crash, Leaves Scene

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
Highway Patrol searching for commercial vehicle from fatal hit-skip crash
Findlay Police
Motorcyclist eludes police in Friday night chase
Four Ohio bars and restaurants were cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents.
Two northwest Ohio estbalishments cited by OIU agents
Teamsters Local 20 is striking for fair wages and out-of-pocket healthcare costs for Coca-Cola...
Fellow union workers show support for Coca-Cola strike