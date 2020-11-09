Whiteford announces remote learning for all students

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. (WTVG) - Another school district in southeast Michigan has decided to transition to an all-remote learning platform due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Whiteford Agricultural School District sent a letter to families on Saturday, informing them the district will go full remote beginning Monday. Learning from home will begin Wednesday.

The plan is to reopen to in-person learning after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

According to the letter, contact tracing has led to the quarantining of 104 students and 12 staff members.

The district said it is planning on continuing with extracurricular activities, such as marching band and athletics for as long as it’s possible.

Monroe Public Schools recently announced a temporary move to all-remote learning, and on Friday night announced a temporary suspension of all winter athletic activities.

