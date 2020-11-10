Advertisement

A summer favorite in November

This past weekend felt more like the middle of May, with record highs, sunshine, and movies at the drive-in?
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All the ingredients are here for a perfect summer day: highs near 80, clear blue skies, and some good movies slated for this weekend at the drive-in. But the calendar, as we all know, says November. And some of the upcoming movies are Christmas flicks.

James Walter is the Vice President of the Sundance Kid Drive-In in Oregon. He tells 13abc, “That’s sort of new, we don’t usually play them. They were offered up by a couple of companies that were available.”

As is the case with businesses across the globe, it hasn’t been a typical season for the Sundance Kid Drive-In. Thanks to COVID-19, new movie releases were few and far between this year, so the Sundance has been showing nostalgic favorites all summer, and offering up other events like concerts.

Rick and Linda Taylor live in Temperance, and they say, “That sounds great because, you know, we need something to do, and going out there is such a fun time and we need some of that.”

Walter says the decision is made week-to-week to keep the movies playing, based on weather forecasts. As of today, movie-goers have at least one more weekend to fill those parking spaces.

And Bernie and Linda Wahl from Oregon say they’re happy to hear the drive-in is open. They tell 13abc, “With all the COVID and all that that’s going on, I think it’s great for people to get out and be out in the open.”

Walter says the second weekend of November is the latest the drive-in has ever been open in the fall. He explains, “Once we close and miss a week, we stay closed. We don’t open/close, open/close.”

With at least another weekend to go, people around the area are making their plans.

Laura Barton, who lives in Toledo, tells 13abc, “My kids love watching Christmas movies all year round, so they would have fun staying up late, you know, stay up late and watch a movie from the car.”

And the Taylors agree. Linda says, “Knowing there are Christmas movies, we might have to get over here!”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public Schools announces all students will return to remote learning Monday, Nov. 16.
Rising coronavirus cases forces TPS to full-remote learning
Four Ohio bars and restaurants were cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents.
Two northwest Ohio estbalishments cited by OIU agents
A five-car accident sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, including one person who...
Driver jumps into Maumee River after five-car crash hospitalizes two
An Illinois man is facing multiple felony charges after OSHP troopers discovered four pounds of...
Illinois man arrested in Wood County after officers discover $60,000 of suspected fentanyl
Anthony Banks was found stabbed to death inside his Norwood Ave. residence on Monday, Oct. 19.
Police issue warrant in Banks stabbing death

Latest News

Dozens of highway technicians are gearing up for winter with Ohio’s Department of Transportation.
ODOT prepares for arrival of winter weather
The plant will produce glass for First Solar, and create about 150 new jobs
NSG glass plant in Wood County creates 150 jobs
School hallways.
Several schools scale back due to COVID
The 640,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center opened in Rossford, Ohio on November 10, 2020.
Rossford Amazon is open and hiring