A summer favorite in November

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All the ingredients are here for a perfect summer day: highs near 80, clear blue skies, and some good movies slated for this weekend at the drive-in. But the calendar, as we all know, says November. And some of the upcoming movies are Christmas flicks.

James Walter is the Vice President of the Sundance Kid Drive-In in Oregon. He tells 13abc, “That’s sort of new, we don’t usually play them. They were offered up by a couple of companies that were available.”

As is the case with businesses across the globe, it hasn’t been a typical season for the Sundance Kid Drive-In. Thanks to COVID-19, new movie releases were few and far between this year, so the Sundance has been showing nostalgic favorites all summer, and offering up other events like concerts.

Rick and Linda Taylor live in Temperance, and they say, “That sounds great because, you know, we need something to do, and going out there is such a fun time and we need some of that.”

Walter says the decision is made week-to-week to keep the movies playing, based on weather forecasts. As of today, movie-goers have at least one more weekend to fill those parking spaces.

And Bernie and Linda Wahl from Oregon say they’re happy to hear the drive-in is open. They tell 13abc, “With all the COVID and all that that’s going on, I think it’s great for people to get out and be out in the open.”

Walter says the second weekend of November is the latest the drive-in has ever been open in the fall. He explains, “Once we close and miss a week, we stay closed. We don’t open/close, open/close.”

With at least another weekend to go, people around the area are making their plans.

Laura Barton, who lives in Toledo, tells 13abc, “My kids love watching Christmas movies all year round, so they would have fun staying up late, you know, stay up late and watch a movie from the car.”

And the Taylors agree. Linda says, “Knowing there are Christmas movies, we might have to get over here!”

