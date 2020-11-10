City Councilwoman pleads with Toledoans to stop gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In front of the Parqwood Apartments, the site of a triple-homicide, Toledo City Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson asked Toledoans, “Does Black Lives Matter matter to black people? Your life matters to me.”

McPherson wanted to recognize the three victims who died last week and reassure the families that the city is listening. She also wanted to ask questions. “Is there something that I can do? How can I help you to help our community?” she asked.

McPherson also challenged citizens to speak up about unsolved murder cases saying being silent is not the answer.

As of Monday night, a murder warrant is out for 24-year-old D’Angelo Porter who remains on the loose.

