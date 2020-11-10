Advertisement

City Councilwoman pleads with Toledoans to stop gun violence

Cerssandra McPherson cited the 52 murders that have taken place this year.
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In front of the Parqwood Apartments, the site of a triple-homicide, Toledo City Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson asked Toledoans, “Does Black Lives Matter matter to black people? Your life matters to me.”

McPherson wanted to recognize the three victims who died last week and reassure the families that the city is listening. She also wanted to ask questions. “Is there something that I can do? How can I help you to help our community?” she asked.

McPherson also challenged citizens to speak up about unsolved murder cases saying being silent is not the answer.

As of Monday night, a murder warrant is out for 24-year-old D’Angelo Porter who remains on the loose.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a missing child in Oregon.
Child found safe in Oregon
Toledo Public Schools announces all students will return to remote learning Monday, Nov. 16.
Rising coronavirus cases forces TPS to full-remote learning
Four Ohio bars and restaurants were cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents.
Two northwest Ohio estbalishments cited by OIU agents
The family has created a fundraiser to help with funeral services.
Victim’s family hosting fundraiser after Parqwood Apartments shooting
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Latest News

The graphic from the Ohio Department of Health details cases by zones of healthcare facilities.
Hospital leaders discuss statewide COVID-19 spike
Toledo City Council member Cerssandra McPherson pleaded with Toledoans to be accountable.
Toledo Lucas County Health Department
Lucas county health department doubles down on contact tracing
Local Army veteran and his Service Dog appear on national TV this week
Local Army veteran and his Service Dog appear on national TV this week