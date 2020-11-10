Advertisement

Crash sends two to hospital as one person tries to swim across Maumee River

A five-car accident sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, including one person who...
A five-car accident sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, including one person who tried to swim across the Maumee River.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital and one person tried to swim across the Maumee River after a five-car accident Tuesday morning in East Toledo.The crash happened at Miami and Oakdale near the Maumee River. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another person was being evaluated but not taken to the hospital.

One of the people involved in the crash ran from their car, down a hill and into the Maumee River. Toledo Fire & Rescue water rescue was called in, finding the person swimming across the river. They had made it about three-quarters of the way across before they were found and taken to the hospital.

No one has been charged in the crash. It remains under investigation.

