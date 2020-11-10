Diocese of Toledo reacts to newly released McCarrick Report

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The leaders of the Diocese of Toledo are once again applauding the church’s efforts to root out instances of abuse and any coverup of those actions as the Catholic Church released the McCarrick Report on Tuesday.

The McCarrick Report, which details the allegations of sexual abuse by former Archbishop Theodore McCarrick and some church leadership inaction in response, brings “home the need to be diligent in responding to accusations in a timely and just manner, no matter who is accused or when the abuse took place,” Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo said in a statement.

Allegations against McCarrick each back into the 1990s. He was suspended in 2018 and became the first-ever cardinal laicized for sexual misconduct in 2019.

Bishop Thomas, who released a statement in 2018 “denouncing the recently revealed depraved moral failures of [our] own fellow bishops whose action, or inaction, has so wounded the vulnerable and betrayed the trust of the faithful,” said the Catholic Church cannot tolerate any abuse and moral failures.

“Once again, with this report, all of us in the Church are reminded of the wounds that are inflicted by some whose immoral actions betray their office, and the need for ongoing repentance and resolve to forthrightly address any such actions. We hope that the continued transparency and commitment of the church regarding the issue of sexual abuse of minors and of vulnerable adults promotes both justice and healing,” the Diocese said in a statement.

The Diocese of Toledo’s Victim Assistance Coordinator is available to report any sexual abuse of a minor by diocesan personnel at 419-244-6711, ext. 4880.

