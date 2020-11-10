Advertisement

Diocese of Toledo reacts to newly released McCarrick Report

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The leaders of the Diocese of Toledo are once again applauding the church’s efforts to root out instances of abuse and any coverup of those actions as the Catholic Church released the McCarrick Report on Tuesday.

The McCarrick Report, which details the allegations of sexual abuse by former Archbishop Theodore McCarrick and some church leadership inaction in response, brings “home the need to be diligent in responding to accusations in a timely and just manner, no matter who is accused or when the abuse took place,” Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo said in a statement.

Allegations against McCarrick each back into the 1990s. He was suspended in 2018 and became the first-ever cardinal laicized for sexual misconduct in 2019.

Bishop Thomas, who released a statement in 2018 “denouncing the recently revealed depraved moral failures of [our] own fellow bishops whose action, or inaction, has so wounded the vulnerable and betrayed the trust of the faithful,” said the Catholic Church cannot tolerate any abuse and moral failures.

“Once again, with this report, all of us in the Church are reminded of the wounds that are inflicted by some whose immoral actions betray their office, and the need for ongoing repentance and resolve to forthrightly address any such actions. We hope that the continued transparency and commitment of the church regarding the issue of sexual abuse of minors and of vulnerable adults promotes both justice and healing,” the Diocese said in a statement.

The Diocese of Toledo’s Victim Assistance Coordinator is available to report any sexual abuse of a minor by diocesan personnel at 419-244-6711, ext. 4880.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public Schools announces all students will return to remote learning Monday, Nov. 16.
Rising coronavirus cases forces TPS to full-remote learning
Four Ohio bars and restaurants were cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents.
Two northwest Ohio estbalishments cited by OIU agents
Anthony Banks was found stabbed to death inside his Norwood Ave. residence on Monday, Oct. 19.
Police issue warrant in Banks stabbing death
An Illinois man is facing multiple felony charges after OSHP troopers discovered four pounds of...
Illinois man arrested in Wood County after officers discover $60,000 of suspected fentanyl
The graphic from the Ohio Department of Health details cases by zones of healthcare facilities.
Hospital leaders discuss statewide COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo.
Lights Before Christmas, Manor House again in USA Today 10Best competitions
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
Red light and speed cameras could return to Toledo
The city is hoping to bring back to the program that was effectively ended by the Ohio Supreme...
Speed and red light cameras could return to Toledo