FBI asking for help locating Akron murder suspect

Adarus Macio Black is wanted for his involvement in the murder of an 18-year-old woman sitting...
Adarus Macio Black is wanted for his involvement in the murder of an 18-year-old woman sitting in her vehicle at a stoplight in Akron on June 14.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was charged with murder in Summit County.

Adarus Macio Black, 18, is wanted for his involvement in the murder of an 18-year-old woman sitting in her vehicle at a stoplight in Akron on June 14.

Black is described as standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, weighing 158 to 170 pounds. He has tattoo sleeves on both arms as well as a two-line tattoo across the top of his chest; the top reads “Death Before Dishonor” and the second line reads “Loyalty Trust Respect.” He also has scars on his stomach after being shot in 2019.

Law enforcement is aware that Black has family contacts in Northeast Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, and California.

Anyone with information on Black’s whereabouts should call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490, the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (1-877-324-6446) or the USMS at 1-866-4WANTED.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful location, apprehension and prosecution of Black.  Tips can remain anonymous.

