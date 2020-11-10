Gov. DeWine to address Ohioans Wednesday as COVID cases continue to shatter daily records
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine plans to address Ohioans Wednesday evening concerning the high rate of new coronavirus cases sweeping the state.
New cases in one day climbed to 6,508, Tuesday.
That’s the highest yet, and continues the trend of daily new cases being far higher than has been experienced over the course of the pandemic since March.
This is the second time Gov. DeWine opted to forgo his regularly scheduled afternoon address for one that will cut into news programming throughout the state, allowing him to speak directly to Ohioans.
The first time was in mid-July, in the midst of the state’s second wave of coronavirus cases.
No new regulations were announced at the time, but within a week Gov. DeWine instituted a statewide mask mandate.
