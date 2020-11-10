Gov. DeWine to address Ohioans Wednesday as COVID cases continue to shatter daily records

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine plans to address Ohioans Wednesday evening concerning the high rate of new coronavirus cases sweeping the state.

New cases in one day climbed to 6,508, Tuesday.

That’s the highest yet, and continues the trend of daily new cases being far higher than has been experienced over the course of the pandemic since March.

This is the second time Gov. DeWine opted to forgo his regularly scheduled afternoon address for one that will cut into news programming throughout the state, allowing him to speak directly to Ohioans.

The first time was in mid-July, in the midst of the state’s second wave of coronavirus cases.

No new regulations were announced at the time, but within a week Gov. DeWine instituted a statewide mask mandate.

Today's data is alarming: Another 6,508 positive #COVID19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Another 386 people have been hospitalized. 23 more people have died. Everyone must take this pandemic seriously. It's up to all of us to stop this spread. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/SrfKfVURMq — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.