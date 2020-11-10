Hospital leaders discuss statewide COVID-19 spike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The state of Ohio held a briefing Monday afternoon with medical professionals to discuss the increase of COVID-19 cases in hospitals, and officials with local hospitals agree that as the unprecedented spike in cases from community spread continues to grow, the more pressure that’s putting on our local frontline workers.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the incoming Chief Medical Director for the Ohio Department of Health, hosted the briefing after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine left for another meeting, emphasizing the importance of staffing in healthcare facilities.

“What we are seeing now as cases surge is an increasing demand on our staffing, every county in the state is feeling the brunt of rising COVID-19 hospitalizations," said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Leaders in the state’s response to the pandemic say PPE, hospital beds, and other supplies are more accounted for this time around, but the available doctors and nurses on staff are dwindling.

Zone One of the state’s hospitals, encompassing locations from Toledo to Cleveland, currently contains 50% of statewide hospitalizations.

Leader of Zone One, Dr. Robert Wylie with the Cleveland Clinic, says everybody is having staffing challenges.

“We’re getting a lot of our caregivers coming down with COVID," explains Dr. Wylie. “We have over 300 out at the Cleveland clinic alone today..and we learned about similar numbers on our zone call today talking about every hospital in Zone One.”

This is not from doctors and nurses contracting COVID-19 on the job, professionals say this is from community spread, something the holiday season is inviting all too well but could cause major changes in the care hospitals can provide.

Dr. Vanderhoff adds, “If we don’t control the spread of the virus and our case numbers, we won’t be able to continue caring for the acutely ill without postponing important but less urgent care.”

Dr. Brian Kaminski with Promedica in Toledo agrees this is a possibility.

“It’s something we will consider in ongoing discussions, just depending on the volume of patients we’re dealing with at the moment, the rate of increase of COVID, and the staffing issues that are a reality for everybody in this time.”

Other doctors in the conference are telling the public now is the time to be vigilant about health guidelines, continue wearing masks, and practice social distancing, even if that means not gathering with family and friends outside your household for the holidays.

