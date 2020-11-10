Lights Before Christmas, Manor House again in USA Today 10Best competitions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two traditional Toledo holiday landmarks are back in the running in the USA Today 10Best competition.

The Wildwood Manor House is in the running for the Best Holiday Historic Home Tour. The Manor House finished second last year.

(WTVG)

The Toledo Zoo’s Lights Before Christmas are competing in the Best Zoo Lights category. The Zoo has finished second the last two years after winning the category in 2017.

Voting is currently open and will remain ongoing until December 7. Winners will be announced on December 18.

