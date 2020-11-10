Lucas county health department doubles down on contact tracing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Lucas County. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, there were more than 400 new cases of the virus this past weekend.

In response to a spike in cases statewide, the health department has hired a second COVID case manager. On a daily basis, more than 50 people are helping with contact tracing. That includes 30 employees who solely work on tracking the virus, along with additional health department workers and those with the University of Toledo.

Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski says contact tracing is still the most powerful tool for stopping the spread of the virus.

“We need to keep contact tracing. We are not ready to throw in the towel but what we need to do is make sure that community responds and does what we ask them to do,” says Zgodzinski.

Right now Zgodzinksi says the biggest challenge is making sure people are following the current health guidelines and staying home and isolating if they are positive or potentially positive for COVID. That includes anyone who has been tested for COVID-19. Until you receive a negative test result, you should be staying at home and avoiding contact with people. Right now, Zgodzinski says some people are getting tests and then attending work or another gathering before results come back.

“It compounds the issues that we have. Instead of quarantining two people now we got 40 people,” says Zgodzinski.

Under the Ohio Health guidelines, residents are asked to wear a face-covering when in public spaces, avoid large gatherings, stay home if you are not feeling well and wash your hands frequently.

