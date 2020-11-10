Monroe’s Book Nook nearing its final chapter after 50 years in business

MONROE, Ohio (WTVG) - A staple of Monroe, Michigan’s bustling downtown is closing its doors after more than 50 years in business. The Book Nook took a huge hit during the pandemic and expects to close its doors for good after the 2020 Christmas season. The news is a terrible blow to the community, including the Nook’s downtown neighbors.

“It hurts everybody when any business closes, and it’s another empty storefront on the street," says Brown Bag Boutique owner Mary Hastings.

“With the bookstore being gone we are going to have less people coming downtown and that will affect all the other businesses including my own,” says Martin’s Shoe House Owner Greg Martin.

“They’re not going to have that personal experience," laments Joanne Jackson, a volunteer at the Book Nook. “They’re not going to have anybody saying ‘yes, I know what book you want, I know how to get it, and I’ll have it by Tuesday.’”

Since 1969 the Nook has called Monroe street home. Janet Berns' first job was stocking bookshelves inside the store back when she was in high school. Decades later Berns has been the proud owner of the bookstore since 1994.

“It’s pretty simple, I love books," says Berns. "I love to read. If you’re a book person at all, this is a dream job, having a bookstore.”

When the Book Nook first opened its doors in 1969, Janet Berns was 10 years old and remembers visiting the shop with her family. Berns began working at the bookstore once she reached high school, ultimately becoming the Book Nook's owner in 1994. (Jack Bassett)

Janet has seen it all through her beloved bookstore: fire damage, battling big-box bookstores, and now dealing with COVID-19. But the pandemic she says is the final nail in the coffin for the Book Nook.

“This just kind of finishes things up because I just don’t see the end of it," said Berns. “The bottom line is we aren’t making any money.”

Fighting back tears, bookstore employees are sorting through decades of literature. Store staff explaining amid endless titles, the Book Nook’s place in Monroe tells the best story of all.

On top of its main store, the Book Nook has thousands of other books available filling its upstairs storeroom and off-site warehouses. (Jack Bassett)

“This has been a place that’s been welcoming to anybody,” says Joanne Jackson. "No matter who you are or what you’re looking for the door was open.”

“It’s hard because all of these are my babies and they have to go to a good home," said Berns. "You might have to pry some of these out of my hands.”

The bookstore is currently open by appointment only due to the COVID-19 restrictions. To view book titles and store information you can visit the Book Nook on Facebook.

