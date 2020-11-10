November 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Another record high is likely today. The record was set back in 1999 at 68-degrees. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and gusty winds are likely overnight tonight. Lows tonight will settle into the low to middle 50s. Temperatures will be steady in the low to middle 50s on Wednesday. Morning showers will end around daybreak. Afternoon sunshine is expected. Highs will be in the low 50s the rest of the week with sunshine

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.