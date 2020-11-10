Advertisement

NSG glass plant in Wood County creates 150 jobs

The Luckey Plant will start running in December
The plant will produce glass for First Solar, and create about 150 new jobs
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new glass plant in Wood County is gearing up to open its doors. The NSG Group’s Luckey Plant is expected to begin production next month.

The project has employed 400 construction workers over the last year and a half, and about 150 new permanent jobs will be created.

The 500,000-square-foot plant is a great example of collaboration. Workers will make glass for locally manufactured solar panels.

Dick Altman is a Regional Director for NSG.

“We take sand and other raw materials and make raw glass. We then put coatings on that glass. The glass we produce in Luckey will primarily go to First Solar. We have been working with First Solar for decades,” says Altman.

It tales a lot of engineering to get a plant like this up and running. In fact, it takes weeks to get the furnace fully operational.

“From the time we turn the fire on, it will take about 21 days before molten glass starts going down the line. That’s why once you start the furnace, it will run for about 15 years. Each time you start it up, you have to go through the same process,” says Altman.

The facility is focused on recycling. Any broken glass from the lines is brought right back into the furnace and recycled.

The Luckey Plant is expected to be running by mid-December. The goal is to have all the positions filled by next week, and workers will all be on the job by early December.

This project is personal for Dick. He has worked for the company for 40 years. His father and grandfather also worked for the company. It was originally Libbey Owens Ford, but Dick says it has been part of the NSG Group for 13 years.

“To me this is an exciting opportunity at the end of my career to build a new plant in the area where our roots are. It means a lot,” says Altman.

