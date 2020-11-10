ODOT prepares for arrival of winter weather

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees at Lucas County’s ODOT Garage in Maumee are preparing for action by servicing trucks, attaching plows, and testing its arsenal of vehicles.

“We’ll be ready, you know we will be ready," said Lucas County ODOT Highway Technician Alex Laverde. "It’s our job to get these trucks good to go. When a storm does happen, we’re ready to go and every truck can operate to its full potential.”

ODOT staff are stockpiling over 6,000 tons of salt at the back of its Maumee location. On top of using the salt on roadways, ODOT technicians are currently preparing liquid brine, a mixture of salt and water.

Over 6,000 tons of salt sits at the back of ODOT Lucas County garage, with the mountain of salt serving 14 dump truck plows. (Jack Bassett)

“We put it in those storage tanks and either pretreat the roads or we fight the storms on the interstate and use it for clean-up," said Ed Boyle.

Boyle is Lucas County’s ODOT Transportation Manager, overseeing the department’s snow-fighting fleet. ODOT staff will operate this winter with two semi tankers for carrying liquid brine and 14 dump truck plows.

Lucas County's ODOT garage currently has two liquid de-icer semi tankers used to apply liquid brine to roadways. (Jack Bassett)

This year, due to covid, ODOT drivers can only operate with one person in a truck at a time. Boyle warns drivers to expect to see more plows than normal on roadways as a result.

“There are always two vehicles out when they go somewhere, if it takes three people there are three vehicles,” said Boyle. “It’s just something we’ve had to get used to, and of course with our number of pickups it can get frustrating.”

ODOT crews say they are taking advantage of the current warm weather by spending time further educating its drivers, and feel prepared as they know winter is coming.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.