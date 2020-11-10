Pandemic can’t slow Kindness Campaign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the second year running, the Luken T. Boyle Kindness Campaign is offering a kindness room to students at Central Catholic High.

The campaign is named after 14-year-old Luken Boyle, who took his own life after a cyberbullying incident in 2017.

Although the pandemic may have changed the format, the campaign is still promoting kindness in schools throughout the area. The kindness room at Central Catholic High School is still open, although it is now by appointment only.

The campaign’s executive director and Luken’s mom, Samantha Boyle, is still telling her story at schools, but now she shares her message virtually. Plans for a kindness room at a second local school are close to be finalized.

“This room is an act of love ... want to talk about an act of kindness. We wanted to create a space where the students here could create ... create cards for someone having a bad day," says Boyle.

Boyle also has an idea of where kids are learning to cyberbully. She wants to remind adults that young people are watching us and learning from us, especially cyberbullying. She says you should never say anything to someone online that you wouldn’t want someone saying to your child because you don’t know what that person is going through.

She says that lately the conversations about the elections have been especially hostile and concerning.

“There are so many young people who are so easily influenced who are paying attention now more than ever because they’re online more than ever. And we have to be remember that we have a responsibility and if we want things to turn around, and we want this world to be a kind place, that it starts with each and every one of us,” says Boyle.

The election may be over, but it’s never too late to be kind.

