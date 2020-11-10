Advertisement

Red light and speed cameras could return to Toledo

The target date for the new program is April of 2021.
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Not exactly an early Christmas present for Toledo drivers but the city council will soon start discussing the return of the red light and speed cameras. That would also include the handheld ones.

The Ohio Supreme Court effectively ended the program in June of this year, ruling that the appeals process was invalid.

“People need to have the opportunity to be heard in front of a magistrate, a finder of fact,” said Gretchen DeBacker, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s Legislative Director.

An officer heard those appeals in a non-court situation. The Supreme Court ruled traffic violations like that needed an appeal process from a Municipal Court and that’s where Toledo ticket appeals will be heard. Also new from this revised program there will be fewer handheld camera patrols.

“One of the main complaints certainly from citizens were the handheld cameras and where people were stationed, where they were getting people especially along 475,” said DeBacker.

City leaders continue to say this program and its over 45,000 citations in 2020 alone are all about safety. One of the biggest drops in injury accidents after camera installation at Alexis and Lewis, though sometimes the data was flat like at Monroe and Secor. At Airport and Byrne, city data shows accidents increased after the installation of the camera.

“When the residents realize some of the process improvements that are going to be made and understand what our safety data tells us it’s not a money grab,” said DeBacker.

The citations will stay at $120 but you’ll have more chances to get one because the city plans to add 10 more stationary camera locations. The spots will be determined by Toledo police.

"It’s really going to depend on some of our most dangerous and high incident intersections,” said DeBacker.

City council plans to discuss the cameras at a public meeting Thursday. The target date for the new program is April of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public Schools announces all students will return to remote learning Monday, Nov. 16.
Rising coronavirus cases forces TPS to full-remote learning
Four Ohio bars and restaurants were cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents.
Two northwest Ohio estbalishments cited by OIU agents
Anthony Banks was found stabbed to death inside his Norwood Ave. residence on Monday, Oct. 19.
Police issue warrant in Banks stabbing death
An Illinois man is facing multiple felony charges after OSHP troopers discovered four pounds of...
Illinois man arrested in Wood County after officers discover $60,000 of suspected fentanyl
The graphic from the Ohio Department of Health details cases by zones of healthcare facilities.
Hospital leaders discuss statewide COVID-19 spike

Latest News

The city is hoping to bring back to the program that was effectively ended by the Ohio Supreme...
Speed and red light cameras could return to Toledo
A five-car accident sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, including one person who...
Driver jumps into Maumee River after five-car crash hospitalizes two
An accident has closed down the left lane of I-475 North near Airport Highway.
All lanes open after earlier crash on I-475 North
Toledo entering into solar energy cooperative
Toledo entering into solar energy cooperative