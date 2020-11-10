Red light and speed cameras could return to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Not exactly an early Christmas present for Toledo drivers but the city council will soon start discussing the return of the red light and speed cameras. That would also include the handheld ones.

The Ohio Supreme Court effectively ended the program in June of this year, ruling that the appeals process was invalid.

“People need to have the opportunity to be heard in front of a magistrate, a finder of fact,” said Gretchen DeBacker, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s Legislative Director.

An officer heard those appeals in a non-court situation. The Supreme Court ruled traffic violations like that needed an appeal process from a Municipal Court and that’s where Toledo ticket appeals will be heard. Also new from this revised program there will be fewer handheld camera patrols.

“One of the main complaints certainly from citizens were the handheld cameras and where people were stationed, where they were getting people especially along 475,” said DeBacker.

City leaders continue to say this program and its over 45,000 citations in 2020 alone are all about safety. One of the biggest drops in injury accidents after camera installation at Alexis and Lewis, though sometimes the data was flat like at Monroe and Secor. At Airport and Byrne, city data shows accidents increased after the installation of the camera.

“When the residents realize some of the process improvements that are going to be made and understand what our safety data tells us it’s not a money grab,” said DeBacker.

The citations will stay at $120 but you’ll have more chances to get one because the city plans to add 10 more stationary camera locations. The spots will be determined by Toledo police.

"It’s really going to depend on some of our most dangerous and high incident intersections,” said DeBacker.

City council plans to discuss the cameras at a public meeting Thursday. The target date for the new program is April of 2021.

