Rossford Amazon is open and hiring

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Amazon’s newest fulfillment center in Rossford is officially open for business and is still looking for employees to fill the building.

The facility has been under construction for most of 2020 and finally opened its doors on Tuesday. The 640,000 square foot building will employ more than 1,000 people at full staff and will handle inventory and shipping operations for the online retailer.

“Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs,” said Amazon Rossford site leader Daniel Fox in a statement sent to the media Tuesday. “It’s an exciting day as we officially open our doors at our new fulfillment center in Wood County.”

If you’re interested in applying for one of the available positions, click here.

In addition to their grand opening, Amazon also made a $25,000 donation to Rossford schools for STEM education.

“We are thrilled to receive Amazon’s generous donation that will be used to support our STEM programming for students,” said Rossford Schools' STEM Teacher Maria Pratt. “One of the core skills we focus on in STEM is basic block coding and robotics. Our students are growing up in a digital era, and basic programming skills is an essential literacy for this next generation.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.