Advertisement

Rossford Amazon is open and hiring

In addition to their grand opening, Amazon also announced a $25,000 donation to STEM education at Rossford Schools.
The 640,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center opened in Rossford, Ohio on November 10, 2020.
The 640,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center opened in Rossford, Ohio on November 10, 2020.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Amazon’s newest fulfillment center in Rossford is officially open for business and is still looking for employees to fill the building.

The facility has been under construction for most of 2020 and finally opened its doors on Tuesday. The 640,000 square foot building will employ more than 1,000 people at full staff and will handle inventory and shipping operations for the online retailer.

“Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs,” said Amazon Rossford site leader Daniel Fox in a statement sent to the media Tuesday. “It’s an exciting day as we officially open our doors at our new fulfillment center in Wood County.”

If you’re interested in applying for one of the available positions, click here.

In addition to their grand opening, Amazon also made a $25,000 donation to Rossford schools for STEM education.

“We are thrilled to receive Amazon’s generous donation that will be used to support our STEM programming for students,” said Rossford Schools' STEM Teacher Maria Pratt. “One of the core skills we focus on in STEM is basic block coding and robotics. Our students are growing up in a digital era, and basic programming skills is an essential literacy for this next generation.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Public Schools announces all students will return to remote learning Monday, Nov. 16.
Rising coronavirus cases forces TPS to full-remote learning
Four Ohio bars and restaurants were cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents.
Two northwest Ohio estbalishments cited by OIU agents
A five-car accident sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, including one person who...
Driver jumps into Maumee River after five-car crash hospitalizes two
An Illinois man is facing multiple felony charges after OSHP troopers discovered four pounds of...
Illinois man arrested in Wood County after officers discover $60,000 of suspected fentanyl
Anthony Banks was found stabbed to death inside his Norwood Ave. residence on Monday, Oct. 19.
Police issue warrant in Banks stabbing death

Latest News

Fifth Third Bank made a donation to Toledo Public Schools which will be used to help students...
Fifth Third Bank donates $50k to TPS
First Responder of the Week: Michael Willford
COVID nov 10
Gov. DeWine to address Ohioans Wednesday as COVID cases continue to shatter daily records
Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo.
Lights Before Christmas, Manor House again in USA Today 10Best competitions