Several schools scale back due to COVID

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two area school districts are scaling back in-person learning because of COVID.

The Whiteford Agricultural School District is switching from five days a week in-person learning to all virtual.

According to the districts, Superintendent over 100 students are in quarantine after coming into contact with a person who is COVID positive.

The district will be virtual through Thanksgiving and then re-evaluate after that.

Oregon Schools are switching from in-person learning to a two-day-a-week hybrid for students 7 through 12 and four-days a week for students K-6.

According to school administrators, over 300 students are quarantined because of contact tracing.

In both districts, only a couple of actual COVID cases are confirmed, but the effects of community spread are forcing the moves.

Both districts will continue with sports at this time.

