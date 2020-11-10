Toledo man facing drug related charges after raid

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been charged with two drug-related offenses after authorities raided his home on Harding.

Jonte V. Ellis, 39, was found with five grams of suspected cocaine. He’s charged with one count of trafficking cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine.

Ellis was arrested during the raid where a 9-year-old boy was struck by a pellet from a shotgun blast.

Ellis was in court Friday, where he was released on an own recognizance bond. He will be back in court on December 15.

