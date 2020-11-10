Advertisement

U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on D’Angelo Porter

D'Angelo Porter, seen in an old mugshot, is wanted in connection with the shooting Thursday,...
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of D’Angelo Porter, who is wanted in connection with Thursday’s triple homicide in the Old West End.

Porter is still believed to be in the Toledo area, and according to the U.S. Marshals, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities identified the three people killed as Tyrone Ursey, Jr., Gary Witcher, and Deanna Himon in the shooting near Parqwood Apartments at Bancroft and Collingwood.

A picture of tattoos on D'Angelo Porter's arms.
Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or the U.S. Marshals Office in Toledo at 419-259-6286 or you can send a web tip at this link.

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

