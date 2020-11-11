11/11: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Our streak of record highs came to an abrupt end Wednesday, and highs in the upper-40s to low-50s will take us through Saturday -- though still with plenty of sunshine. Sunday looks to deliver more rain -- up to 1/2″ most likely in Toledo, just like this morning -- with highs temporarily bumping up to the 60s before tumbling back to the 40s for the first half of next week.

