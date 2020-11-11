11/11: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Feels a lot more like fall; up to 1/2″ rain Sunday
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Our streak of record highs came to an abrupt end Wednesday, and highs in the upper-40s to low-50s will take us through Saturday -- though still with plenty of sunshine. Sunday looks to deliver more rain -- up to 1/2″ most likely in Toledo, just like this morning -- with highs temporarily bumping up to the 60s before tumbling back to the 40s for the first half of next week.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.