Buckeyes game against Maryland canceled due to COVID

15 October 2016: Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (42) and Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Conor Sheehy (94) sack The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) as the 2nd ranked Ohio State Buckeyes take on the 8th ranked Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)(WIBW)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State will not be taking the field against the Maryland Terrapins after a COVID outbreak sidelines their opponent, it was announced Wednesday.

Maryland Football said it will pause all team-related activities due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapin’s program. The Ohio State game scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The joint decision to pause football activities and cancel Saturday’s game was made by Director of Athletics Damon Evans and University of Maryland President Darryll Pines, according to a university press release.

“There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Evans said. “We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program.” 

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed that we’ll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday,” said head coach Michael Locksley.

According to the university, ten of their student-athletes have tested positive.

