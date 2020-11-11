Butterflies 15 opens community center downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Butterflies 15′s mission is to empower women who have endured trauma in their life. The organization’s founder, Tina Robinson, was once on a mission to find empowerment for herself as a survivor of substance abuse.

Today, she’s 16 years sober and hoping to share her story to help others in recovery from addiction, human trafficking, domestic violence, and other traumas.

The organization was founded in 2015, originally housing women and girls who needed a safe place to land, to transform and rebuild their lives.

“That’s what we’re about is sharing experience strength and hope with other women from the traumas we’ve endured," says Robinson.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing group housing was no longer an option.

Volunteer opportunities with the Toledo Mudhens and Walleye games also diminished, leaving Butterflies 15 without the critical funds raised from events.

After months of looking for a new space, Robinson and other survivors now have a place to call home again.

The new B-Empowered Community Center, located 500 Madison 2nd Suite 200 in “The Gardner Building” will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide programs and assistance for women.

These range from substance-abuse recovery classes and support groups for trauma in partners with Primary Care Solutions, assistance learning about public benefits, advocacy, education advising, art classes, bible study, financial coaching, and more.

The center will allow access to technology like tablets and laptops as well as networking opportunities to help with job searching. Closets of donated food, women’s hygiene products, and clothing will also be available.

“The women who will be coming to us, nine times out of ten won’t have an ID or a birth certificate and we can network with another agency to help get that for free," explains Robinson. “We can steer them in the direction and give them the tools to where they can be empowered.”

