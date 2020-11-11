Advertisement

Family displaced after Wednesday morning apartment fire

Fire broke out an apartment on Overland Parkway on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Fire broke out an apartment on Overland Parkway on Wednesday, Nov. 11.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An accidental fire has damaged two apartments Wednesday morning on Overland Parkway.

According to the Toledo Fire & Rescue battalion chief on the scene, the possible cause of the fire in an upper unit is a halogen lamp.

The family was not home at the time, but one adult and three children have been displaced and the Red Cross notified.

The apartment below suffered smoke and water damage, and that resident may be displaced as well.

There were no injuries.

