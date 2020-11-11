Family displaced after Wednesday morning apartment fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An accidental fire has damaged two apartments Wednesday morning on Overland Parkway.

According to the Toledo Fire & Rescue battalion chief on the scene, the possible cause of the fire in an upper unit is a halogen lamp.

The family was not home at the time, but one adult and three children have been displaced and the Red Cross notified.

The apartment below suffered smoke and water damage, and that resident may be displaced as well.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.