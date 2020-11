TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in the 700 block of Spencer St. early Wednesday morning.

According to the TFRD battalion chief, the fire started as an electrical fire in the attic.

The family and dogs made it out of the home safely after being woken up by a neighbor.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.