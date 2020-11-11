Gov. DeWine unveils multiple COVID restrictions, warns of possible return to shutdown
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced several revised orders aimed at stemming the current COVID-19 outbreak, and warned of further shutdowns to come if numbers remain high, or increase.
That included reissuing Ohio’s mask order, while adding some teeth to the measure.
Each business will be required to post a sign alerting the public that face coverings are required to enter, and will be responsible to enforce that order.
A Retail Compliance Unit, run through the Bureau of Workers' Compensation, will inspect to ensure compliance.
DeWine also announced new restrictions on weddings, funerals and other get-togethers. While not banning those ceremonies, the restrictions would ban the parties afterward.
“Specifically, open congregate areas can no longer be open,” DeWine said. “The order will require everyone to be seated and masked unless they are actively consuming food or drinks and it will prohibit things such as dancing and games.”
Health officials will continue to monitor coronavirus numbers, and if they continue on this path, the state may re-introduce shutdown measures like those seen at the beginning of the pandemic, DeWine threatened.
Restaurants, bars and gyms could again be shut down.
DeWine said those discussion will take place next week.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.