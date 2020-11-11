Gov. DeWine unveils multiple COVID restrictions, warns of possible return to shutdown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced several revised orders aimed at stemming the current COVID-19 outbreak, and warned of further shutdowns to come if numbers remain high, or increase.

That included reissuing Ohio’s mask order, while adding some teeth to the measure.

Each business will be required to post a sign alerting the public that face coverings are required to enter, and will be responsible to enforce that order.

A Retail Compliance Unit, run through the Bureau of Workers' Compensation, will inspect to ensure compliance.

We are reissuing Ohio’s mask order w/ three new provisions. ⬇ The first violation of this order will bring about a written warning and a second violation will bring about closure of the store for up to 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/mZccGPevXq — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020

DeWine also announced new restrictions on weddings, funerals and other get-togethers. While not banning those ceremonies, the restrictions would ban the parties afterward.

“Specifically, open congregate areas can no longer be open,” DeWine said. “The order will require everyone to be seated and masked unless they are actively consuming food or drinks and it will prohibit things such as dancing and games.”

Health officials will continue to monitor coronavirus numbers, and if they continue on this path, the state may re-introduce shutdown measures like those seen at the beginning of the pandemic, DeWine threatened.

Restaurants, bars and gyms could again be shut down.

DeWine said those discussion will take place next week.

If the current trend continues and cases keep increasing, we will be forced to close restaurants, bars, and fitness centers. We will look at this one week from tomorrow. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 11, 2020

