Heroe Pitbulls Save Family from Fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

An early morning house fire on the corner of Spencer and Carlton in Toledo could have been much worse if it were not for the brave actions of two very unlikely heroes.

“The smoke detectors never went off. All the fire and the smoke was above. when the crews got to the second floor it was clear as could be. Actually, it was just the dogs barking and the occupant thought they just wanted to go outside to the bathroom,” says Battalion Chief Tim Clapp.

Firefighters were called out to the home around five a-m for the electrical fire in the attic.

The family’s two pit bulls Ruby and Tiana were asleep in the basement but sensed danger and that made all the difference.

" Fortunately, we got this one contained to the attic quick enough that we’re just opening walls where we find a little heat signature with our thermal imagers," says Chief Clapp.

The family who lives in this home survived the blaze with no injuries.

Now they will have to restore the house so that is safe to live in.

Ruby and Tiana are also fine.

The homeowners would not talk on-camera but the mom says she was very concerned about whether or not her daughters' laptops would survive those flames as both of her children are doing remote learning at this time.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.