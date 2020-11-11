Jefferson Center home encampment dispersed, property fenced off

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Outreach leaders say due to COVID-19 and area closures, the Jefferson Center property has seen an increase in encampment activity in recent months, causing concerns for the health and safety of those congregating there.

The Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board, in coordination with area social service partners and property owners, developed and initiated a response plan to assist in supporting the individuals residing on site.

The plan included intensive street outreach, supply distribution, and case management and referral coordination in an effort to help the individuals transition off of the property and into safe and stable housing. Thursday a fence was put up around the property owned by Toledo Public Schools but under contract with ProMedica.

A bio-hazard team also cleaned up the property.

