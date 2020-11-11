Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of new scams

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam being reported by multiple individuals in the county.

In the scam, a person claiming to be a Deputy Sheriff calls and informs people they have missed court or jury duty, resulting in a warrant out for their arrest. The caller says the warrant will be taken care of once a bond is posted. The Sheriff’s Office said it never contacts individuals regarding a warrant or posting bond over the phone.

There are also reports of a caller saying a rental vehicle in the individual’s name has been recovered with drugs in it, then asks for a social security number or last four digits. The Sheriff’s Office reminds people to never give your personal information out over the phone.

The scammer may also request the purchase of transferable gift cards from a store and the card numbers from those.

In any of these cases, hang up and do not provide the individual with any information.

