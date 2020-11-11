Lucas County jails receive $19M in CARES act funding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Corrections facilities across Northwest Ohio are getting a boost. Today the Lucas County Commissioners approved $19M dollars in federal CARES Act money for multiple corrections institutions to help cover budget shortfalls due to COVID-19. The Lucas County Sheriff’s office is receiving more than $15 million dollars.

Here is a breakdown of the CARES Act money that will be allocated to the Sheriff’s office, EMS and corrections centers.

Lucas County Sheriff’s Office $15,363,802.65

Corrections Center Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio $2,095,000.00

Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center $1,675,754.00

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) $267,443.58

That money can be used for staffing and overtime costs the facilities are incurring due to the virus.

“It’s always a burn when you have additional costs that you never expected," says Sheriff John Tharp.

Sheriff Tharp says there are multiple things that make the virus costly. It starts with cleaning and in a facility that is open 24/7 and constantly accepting new inmates, keeping everyone healthy is challenging.

“Every time a new person is arrested and brought in we have to clean before we bring the next one in, so it’s a work in progress it’s very difficult but that’s what we’ll do and we’ll do everything possible in our power to make sure people don’t get sick.,” says Sheriff Tharp.

Today, 11 inmates are quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure, along with 28 jail employees. Sheriff Tharp says overtime is another big cost. Unlike other jobs, if a corrections officer is sick at home, the position must be filled.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s office is hiring. The department is looking for corrections officers that will be hired immediately. If you are interested in applying you can find the link here.

