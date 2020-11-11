Advertisement

Multiple agencies bring Immunization Day to two Toledo locations

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A partnership between multiple agencies brings Immunization Day to Toledo children.

If a child is behind on immunizations, the event from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday can get them back on track. Families can visit one of two locations: Rams Health Center at Rogers High School, or Bulldog Health Center at Scott High School.

The event is a partnership between Health Partners of Western Ohio, Toledo Public Schools, Ohio Department of Medicaid, and the Ohio Medicaid Providers. All children ages 0-6 who receive a vaccination will receive a $20 gift card.

